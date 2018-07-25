HDFC AMC IPO opens: Here's what brokerages recommend

The Rs 2,800-crore initial public offering of HDFC Asset Management Company has opened for subscription on Wednesday, with a price band at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

The 2,54,57,555 equity shares public issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by Housing Development Finance Corporation and up to 1,68,64,585 equity shares by Standard Life Investments.

HDFC AMC is the joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter. The issue will close on July 27.

The country's second largest mutual fund firm on Tuesday garnered Rs 732 crore through allocation of 66,53,265 equity shares at Rs 1,100 per share to 35 anchor investors which are Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Camas Investments, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority - Relval, Reliance Strategic Investments, HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund, FIL Investments (Mauritius), SBI Large and Mid Cap Fund, Kotak Emerging Equity Scheme and Smallcap World Fund, Inc.

All brokerage houses are positive on the IPO, saying HDFC AMC's premium valuations to peers are justified on account of higher profit CAGR, strong pedigree, HDFC's brand, distribution, long term performance, relatively stable management profile, high dividend payout, higher mix of high-margin equity assets than the industry average and high capital return ratios.

Some are saying it is a high conviction buy, some are saying it is a must in any portfolio while some are rating it as five out of five.

Here are views from brokerage houses which all advises subscribing the issue:-

Prabhudas Lilladher

With the investments behind them the cash generation is so strong that we have seen a consistent increase in pay put ratios going forward.

HDFC AMC is faced with a delicate scenario as they generate strong free cash with consistently increasing pay out ratios, we believe the stock is a must in any portfolio. Subscribe with a long term objective.

Motilal Oswal

Favorable perception of HDFC AMC’s brand, higher mix of high-margin equity oriented AUM, consistent RoE of around 40 percent, a wide distribution network (209 branches and more than 65,000 distributors), and increasing dividend payouts work in HDFC AMC’s favour.

Over FY15-18, it recorded Revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 19.8/ 17.8/ 20.2 percent. At the upper price band, HDFC AMC is valued at 32x FY18 EPS (20 percent premium to its only listed peer Reliance Nippon AMC), which is justified given the strong parentage, consistent market leadership and superior growth. We recommend Subscribe.

Emkay

HDFC AMC has priced IPO at around 7.8 percent of total FY18 AUM (around 31.5x P/FY18 earnings) with around 40 percent FY18 return on equity (ROE).

The only peer comparison is Reliance Nippon AMC (RNAM), which issued IPO at around 6.3 percent of FY18 AUM (around 29.6x P/FY18 earnings) with 25 percent RoE. However, with subsequent correction in pricing, RNAM is currently trading at around 5.5 percent of FY18 AUM (around 26.1x P/FY18 earnings).

Considering its superior return ratios, a favorable AUM mix and relatively stable management profile, HDFC AMC is expected to command premium over peers. We recommend Subscribe to the IPO.

Geojit Research

At upper price band of Rs 1,100 the issue is valued at FY18 P/E of 32x and 8 percent of AUM which we believe is justified on account of favourable view on HDFC's brand, higher mix of high-margin equity assets than the industry average, consistent return on equity (RoE) of 40 percent in the recent past work in the company’s favour.

It is the most profitable player in India’s mutual fund space. We recommend 'Subscribe' to the issue with a long term perspective.

Centrum Wealth Research

We have given five out of five rating to the issue. At higher end of the price band of Rs 1,100, issue is priced at 10.8x its FY18 book value.

While this is higher compared to its only listed peer – Reliance Nippon Life AMC (RNL AMC) which is trading at 5.8x; the high RoE of 33.4 percent versus 22.8 percent of RNL AMC, 19 percent PAT CAGR, highest market share and higher component of equity in aggregate AUM, justify the valuation.

Given the healthy financials, strong parentage, vast distribution network along with operating efficiencies (cost-income ratio at 42 percent), the company is likely to retain its leadership position and yield higher profits. Hence, we suggest this IPO to investors with 'High Conviction Subscribe' rating.

Way2Wealth Brokers

HDFCAMC has grown its AUM at a CAGR of around 26 percent from FY14 to FY18 and Revenue/EBITDA/PAT at 20/19/19 percent during the same period. With net financial savings as a percentage of household savings on the rise (42 percent in 2017 as against 31 percent in 2012) coupled with increasing preference towards Shares and Debentures in gross financial savings basket (10 percent in FY17 as against around 2 percent in 2012), we believe HDFCAMC is well poised to capture the increasing trend of financialization of savings and Mutual Funds being a preferred vehicle within gross financial savings.

Further, with higher mix of equities in the AUM compared to Mutual Fund industry, dominant no. 2 player in terms of AUM, no. 1 in terms of profitability, high operating leverage and strong parentage we believe HDFCAMC is well poised to grow its profits multi-fold in the coming years.

At a price band of Rs 1,095-1,100, the asking valuation for HDFCAMC is 8.0 percent of AUM at the upper end. Reliance AMC currently trades at 5.9 percent of AUM. We believe the premium valuations of HDFCAMC are justified on account of higher share of equities (higher yielding products) in the AUM, higher historical AUM and profit CAGR, higher ROE and strong parentage. We recommend investors to Subscribe to the issue.

KR Choksey

HDFC AMC is one of the largest AMCs in India with a strong performance track-record. A well thought-out strategy of pursuing equity-oriented AUM has helped the company consistently deliver ROE of more than 40 percent over the last 5 years while pursuing overall AUM CAGR of 26 percent over FY13-18.

Growth has been backed by a strong and expanding distribution channel and strong fund performance (equity-oriented funds have delivered around 17 percent (simple) average annual return since inception). Amongst the top 5 AMCs, HDFC AMC holds the highest share of revenues and PAT (as of FY17). The company is also backed by a strong management and investment team. Key management personnel longevity also lends comfort (KMP has been associated with the company for more than 13 years).

At the upper price band of Rs 1,100 per share, the issue is valued at 31.4x FY18 EPS of Rs 35. The only other listed comparable is Reliance Nippon Life AMC which is currently trading at 26x FY18 EPS (of Rs 8.5).

Given the AMC’s performance track-record, industry positioning and its association with a highly reputed brand name, i.e., HDFC, we believe the valuation is justified. We recommend Subscribe.

SPA Securities

HDFC AMC has a market share of 13.7 percent (2nd largest) as on FY18, and is the most profitable AMC in India since FY13. It’s Revenue/EBITDA/ PAT has grown at a CAGR of 19.8/17.8/20.2 percent from FY15 to FY18 respectively.

We believe favorable demographics, low penetration, under-representation of MFs as an asset class and deepening bond market will help the AMC to grow at a robust pace. Also, company specific levers such as superior and diversified product mix distribution, focus on individual customers, consistent profitable growth, trusted brand and strong parentage and experienced and stable management and investment teams will help in maintaining a RoE of around 40 percent on sustainable basis (41.7 percent average ROE for last 3 years).

At the upper price band of Rs 1,100, HDFC AMC is valued at 7.99 percent of AUM as on FY18 and 32.3x FY18 P/E. We recommend Subscribe to the issue with a long-term perspective.

Mehta Equities

We believe Investors are getting best opportunity to invest in the industry leader at a reasonable price. Assuming Indian Mutual Fund Industry is in focus and expecting higher inflows going forward and with low penetration levels will support growth in AMC business in the long run.

Considering the higher concentration level of equity assets in the AUM, most profitable AMC label and the parent brand name association, IPO offer price seems to be justified.

On valuation perse HDFCAMC is available at 32x PE with 40%+ ROE for last 15 years and expect the similar growth in next few years.

We accept that HDFC AMC would report better growth performance in the long run and will match up to its listed group companies performance. Hence we recommend investors to Subscribe the issue with a view of making long term wealth.

Ajcon Global

At the upper end of the price band, the issue is valued at a P/E 31 times and P/BV of 10.6x at FY18 EPS and FY18 BV respectively which is at a premium owing to the to the following factors like: a) consistent market leadership position in the Indian mutual fund industry, b) trusted brand and strong parentage, c) strong investment performance supported by comprehensive

investment philosophy and risk management, d) superior and diversified product mix distributed through a multi – channel distribution network; e) focus on individual customers and customer centric approach; f) consistent profitable growth, g) Company reaping the benefits of strong operating leverage, h) robust ROE of 33.4 percent in FY18 as compared to other AMCs in the industry, we recommend Subscribe to the issue for long term wealth creation.

Angel Broking

At the upper end of the IPO price band, it is offered at 32x its FY2018 EPS and 11x its FY2018 book value, demanding Rs 23,318 crore market cap, which is 7.6 percent of the MF AUM (Rs 3,06,841 crore for the month of June 2018).

Considering that HDFC AMC is the second largest AMC coupled with huge potential of MF industry growth, strong return ratios, asset light business, higher dividend payout ratio and track record of superior investment performance, we are positive on this IPO and rate it as Subscribe.

GEPL Capital

HDFC AMC stands to gain from operating leverage. At a P/E of 31x of FY18 EPS. We believe that it strong growth perspective in the upcoming period will drive the future growth which is higher to its domestic peers. We assign a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

Canara Bank Securities

HDFC AMC has an EPS of Rs 35.02 and NAV of Rs 102.58 for FY18 respectively. The company would trade at 31.41x P/E and P/B of 10.72.

Considering the robust growth rate, consistent market leadership, strong credentials of Promoter companies, we believe that the stock is fairly priced and has an upside potential. One may subscribe to the IPO for listing as well as long term gains.

Hem Securities

Although company's valuations are at premium when we compare it to listed domestic AMC as well as some of global AMCs but looking after company’s consistent market leadership in mutual fund industry coupled with strong parentage with trusted brand & profitable growth, we recommend Subscribe on issue.

Asit C Mehta

HDFC AMC is one of largest Asset Management Company in India. It is among the very few players which is best positioned to capture the high-growth potential of India’s mutual fund industry, which is underpenetrated in comparison with developed nations (11 percent of GDP as compared to a world average of 62 percent). With increasing household savings and financial awareness, there is gradual shift from physical saving to financial saving.

Further, with demonetisation, RERA implementation, and GST roll-out, value of real estate and gold as an investment option has reduced. Given the underpenetrated nature of MF industry coupled with first-mover advantage followed by well-diversified suite of products and multi-channel distribution network, strong brand image, superior return ratios we believe the company is set to benefit in the long run.

At Upper price band of Rs 1,100, company trades at 10.7x its FY18 P/B Value of Rs 102.6, & 31.5x its FY18 EPS of Rs 34.9, which we believe is reasonably priced. Hence we recommend to Subscribe to the issue on long term basis.

BP Wealth

HDFC AMC’s leadership position in India’s growing mutual fund industry has lead to superior growth and profitability. This has been supported by factors such as 1) higher share of AUM from individual customers, 2)higher proportion of equity oriented AUM 3) increasing contribution of systematic transactions.

Further, a well diversified distribution network, superior brand and strong parentage contribute positively. The management’s ability to deliver strong investment performance and commitment towards constantly increasing distribution reach ,strengthen product portfolio are indicative of sustained future growth.

At the upper end of the price band the company available at a P/E of 31.4x FY18 earnings, compared to Reliance Nippon AMC,s P/E of 26x implying a around 20 percent premium. We feel the premium is justified owing to the stated reasons and therefore recommend a Subscribe rating to the IPO.

All brokerage houses are bullish on the IPO but they are asking investors to go through following risks and concerns as well:

> Low financial literacy and lack of awareness, unless addressed properly, will inhibit the industry's growth.

> Competition from other financial instruments.

> Expansion into B-15 cities would require mutual funds to invest in marketing and distribution channels. The additional marketing expenses can put pressure on the profit margins of mutual fund houses.

> As of March 2018, top six equity-oriented schemes constituted 79.1 percent of total equity-oriented AUM and top six debt schemes constituted 65.5 percent of total debt AUM. The performance of these schemes has a significant impact on AUM and consequently revenue. Underperformance by any of these schemes may have a disproportionate adverse impact on the AUM and revenue.

> The company relies on third-party providers in several areas of the operations and may have not full control over the services provided by them to either the company or the customers.

> The company’s revenue, results of operation etc. are, to a certain extent, dependent on the strength of brand and reputation as well as reputation of other HDFC group entities and Standard Life Investment group companies.

> The company’s investment strategies can perform poorly for a number of reasons, including general market conditions, investment decisions that it makes, its inability to identify appropriate investment opportunities and the performance of the companies in which it invests on behalf of its schemes.

> The company depends on the skills and expertise of its investment professionals. its success depends on its ability to retain key members of its investment teams, who possess substantial experience in investing and have been primarily responsible for the historically strong investment performance the company has achieved.

> Any regulatory changes or competitive pressure leading to reduction in fund management charges can affect revenues and profits adversely.

> Fee reductions on existing or future business would have an adverse impact on the company’s income and profitability.

> Any decline in the Indian equity and/or debt markets would impair scheme performance, reduce net inflows and cause AUM to decline.

> As many of the company’s distribution relationships are non-exclusive, distributors may provide similar services to the company’s competitors or prioritise competitors’ investment product over the company’s. This could have a materially adverse impact on the company’s revenue and results of operations.

> From FY19, the company is required to prepare financial statements in accordance with IND AS. Given that IND AS is different in many respects from Indian GAAP under which financial statements were historically prepared, financial statements for the period commencing April 1, 2018 may not be comparable to historical financial statements that were prepared under Indian GAAP. Further, transition to IND AS reporting may lead to difficulties in the ongoing process of implementing and enhancing management information systems.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by brokerage houses on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.