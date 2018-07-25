HDFC AMC IPO fully subscribed on first day led by QIB, retail investors

The initial public offer of HDFC Asset Management Company has been fully subscribed on the first day Wednesday.

The issue has received bids for 1.94 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion), subscribing 1.03 times as per the data available on the NSE website.

The reserved category of qualified institutional investors subscribed 1.18 times while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors has seen subscription of 54 percent and retail 1.34 times.

The mutual fund firm has fixed price band at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share for the issue which will close on July 27.

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday garnered Rs 732 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO is of 2,54,57,555 equity shares, including anchor portion of 6,653,265 shares. The issue comprises an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by Housing Development Finance Corporation and up to 1,68,64,585 equity shares by Standard Life Investments.

HDFC AMC is the joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments.

Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 13 equity shares and in multiples of 13 equity shares thereafter.

HDFC AMC has a total asset under management of over Rs 3 lakh crore as of March end.

It is the second AMC to hit the market after Reliance Nippon Life AMC, which had raised Rs 1,542 crore last year.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, J P Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India and Nomura Financial Advisory are book running lead managers to the issue.