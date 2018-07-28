App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Jul 28, 2018 11:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC AMC fixes final offer price at Rs 1,100 per share, raises Rs 2,800.33 crore via IPO

HDFC AMC raised Rs 2,800.33 crore through the IPO which consisted of 2,54,57,555 equity shares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Asset Management Company, one of the largest mutual fund firms, has fixed final offer price at Rs 1,100 per share on Saturday.

Housing Development Finance Corporation informed exchanges that company, HDFC Asset Management Company and Standard Life Investments in consultation with the book running lead managers have finalised the offer price at Rs 1,100 per share for the IPO.

Accordingly, the company raised Rs 2,800.33 crore through the IPO which consisted of 2,54,57,555 equity shares.

The public issue of HDFC Asset Management Company, on Friday, received overwhelming response from institutional investors and received bids for 156.19 crore equity shares against IPO size of 1.88 crore shares (excluding anchor portion).

related news

The offer oversubscribed by 83.06 times as per data available on the NSE.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional investors oversubscribed by 192.26 times, non-institutional investors 195.15 times and retail 6.73 times.

The issue received bids worth Rs 1.72 lakh crore against the IPO size of Rs 2,800 crore. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 1,095-1,100 per share.

HDFC Asset Management Company on Tuesday already garnered Rs 732 crore by 6,653,265 shares to anchor investors.

The issue comprised an offer for sale of up to 85,92,970 equity shares by Housing Development Finance Corporation and up to 1,68,64,585 equity shares by Standard Life Investments.

HDFC AMC is the joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation and Standard Life Investments.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial, J P Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India and Nomura Financial Advisory were book running lead managers to the issue.
First Published on Jul 28, 2018 11:19 pm

tags #HDFC AMC #HDFC Asset Management Company #IPO - Issues Open

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.