Have you applied for SBI Card IPO? You can check the allotment status here

If you applied for IPO of SBI Cards and Payment Services, then you must be eagerly waiting to know whether you have received shares or not.

You can check your allotment status on this link or you can go to the website of registrar - Link Intime India and under the section of Investor Services, click on sub-section Public Issues - Equities.

The share allocation is expected to be declared on March 11.

In the above link, first select the issue you applied for - SBI Cards and Payment Services in the drop down menu, you would then need to put either your PAN Number or Application Number or DP / Client ID; at last, enter Captcha code and click on Submit button, where you can see your allotment status.

PAN is Permanent Account Number, while DP is the Depository ID or demat account service provider.

For any investor query on public issue, one has to send a mail at their official email ID - ipo.helpdesk@linktime.co.in or call at 022 49186200.

SBI Card, the subsidiary of country's largest lender State Bank of India, is expected to debut on bourses on March 16 after receiving overwhelming response from investors.

The initial public offering of country's second largest card issuer was subscribed 26.54 times.

The impact on subscription figure was definitely seen and that was on expected lines considering the global environment ruined by the rising novel coronavirus-led infected cases worldwide which is expected to spoil global growth in coming months. The infected cases globally crossed 1.1 lakh mark with death toll over 3,900 and the fast-spreading outside of China worried investors the most.

As a result, experts told Moneycontrol that the grey market premium has fallen considerably to Rs 100-120 levels, from Rs 350-380 per share pre-issue. They had expected it to fall but not significantly.

The reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was oversubscribed 57.18 times and that of non-institutional investors 45.23 times. Retail portion saw a 2.5 times subscription, while that of employees saw a 4.74 times subscription and SBI shareholders 25.36 times.

Employees will receive shares at a discount of Rs 75 to final IPO price, which was set by the company at Rs 755 per share, the higher end of price band (Rs 750-755).

The public issue received bids worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore during March 2-5 against the IPO size of more than Rs 10,355 crore.

In actual, SBI Card, the subsidiary of State Bank of India, has raised Rs 10,340.8 crore via public issue, the biggest IPO since October 2017, especially after considering employee discount.

The public issue consisted a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 9,840.8 crore by parent State Bank of India and investors CA Rover Holdings, an affiliate of global investment firm Carlyle Group.

State Bank of India and CA Rover reduced their stake in SBI Card to around 70 percent from 74 percent and to around 16 percent from 26 percent after the public issue.