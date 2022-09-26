English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Harsha Engineers surges 47% on debut despite weak market

    Harsha Engineers | The listing was on expected lines given the strong sector growth outlook, healthy financials, growing outsourcing trend of bearing manufacturers, and strong market share in the precision bearing cages segment in India, experts said.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    September 26, 2022 / 05:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Precision bearing cages manufacturer Harsha Engineers International's shares closed with a massive 47.4 percent rally in debut trade on September 26 despite a sharp correction in the market.

    The stock settled the first trading session at Rs 486.5 on the National Stock Exchange, against the issue price of Rs 330 per share. The closing price on the BSE was Rs 485.9, up 47.24 percent.

    In terms of volumes, Harsha Engineers traded with a volume of 24.98 lakh shares on the BSE, and 3.61 crore shares on the NSE.

    The listing was on expected lines given the strong sector growth outlook, healthy financials, growing outsourcing trend of bearing manufacturers, and strong market share in precision bearing cages segment in India, experts said.

    "We are very optimistic on Harsha Engineers with its dominant position and well placed to tap the growth in specialized precision components and bearing cage demand across all the industries," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities said.

    Close

    Related stories

    The risk takers can hold for a long-term perspective, he advised.

    Also read - Harsha Engineers makes a bumper listing with 36% premium. Should you invest in the stock?

    Harsha Engineers International, the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in terms of revenue in the organised sector in India with a 60 percent market share, has mobilised Rs 755 crore through its public issue. The price band for the offer was Rs 314-330 per share.

    Precision bearing cages are the critical component within bearings. The world's bearing cage market is estimated at $5,230.6 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6-8 percent between 2021-29.

    The company has registered a 22 percent CAGR growth in revenue and the profit grew at a CAGR of 105 percent during FY20-FY22.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Harsha Engineers International #IPO - New Listings
    first published: Sep 26, 2022 05:31 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.