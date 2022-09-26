Harsha Engineers grey market premium falls nearly 60% ahead of listing today

The grey market premium (GMP) for Harsha Engineers International Ltd, a manufacturer of precision bearing cages, has declined nearly 60 percent ahead of the listing amid volatile local equity markets. The stock will be listed on Monday.

A trader, who did not wish to be named, said that at the peak, the Harsha Engineers GMP was quoting at Rs 240 or 72 percent higher from its issue price at the time of closing of the IPO and then it went downhill. On Friday, it was quoting at Rs 180 and on Saturday it fell again to Rs 150 a share. It was in the Rs 135-140 range on Sunday, he said.

The Rs 755 crore issue was subscribed nearly 75 times. The issue consists of a fresh issue of Rs 455 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore by shareholders and promoters.

The IPO set its price band at Rs 314-330 a share. At the offer price of Rs. 314-330, the stock trades at a P/E valuation of 31.3x-32.7x its FY2022 after the IPO-diluted EPS. Given the company’s robust share in the bearing case market and strong relationships with its customers, the company’s growth prospects look promising, analysts said.

Both the Sensex and the Nifty dropped for the third sessions and fell 2.7 percent each in this period. The volatility in the markets was due to fall in global equities after the US federal reserve hiked rates and indicated that it will tighten further.