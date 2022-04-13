English
    Hariom Pipe Industries shares jump nearly 51% in debut trade

    The stock made its debut at Rs 214, registering a jump of 39.86 percent against the issue price on the BSE. It later zoomed 46.86 percent to settle at Rs 224.70.

    PTI
    April 13, 2022 / 06:10 PM IST
     
     
    Shares of Hariom Pipe Industries on Wednesday jumped nearly 51 percent against the issue price of Rs 153 in its debut trade.

    On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 220, a gain of 43.79 percent from the issue price and jumped 50.98 percent to settle at Rs 231.

    The Rs 130-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Hariom Pipe Industries was subscribed 7.93 times earlier this month.

    The issue was open for subscription from March 30 to April 5.

    The Hyderabad-based company manufactures steel products and has a wide distribution network in south India. It caters to customer requirements in various sectors such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar power, power, cement, mining and engineering.



    Tags: #Hariom Pipe Industries #IPO - New Listings
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 06:10 pm
