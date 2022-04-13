Hariom Pipe Industries locked in upper circuit on debut, what should investors do?

live bse live

Hariom Pipe Industries shares were in demand on their debut day, with the stock locked in a 5 percent upper circuit despite the market trading in the red on April 13 afternoon.

The stock had a better-than-expected listing, opening at Rs 214 on the BSE, a 40 percent gain over the issue price of Rs 153. It climbed further and was locked at Rs 224.7, which is 47 percent more than the issue price and 5 percent higher than the opening price.

As the stock trades in a “trade-for-trade” segment, there is a 5 percent circuit on either sides and intraday trading is not allowed in these stocks, only delivery of shares is permitted.

Experts, who expected a 10-16 percent listing gains, advised booking partial profits to those who invested in the IPO for listing gains. Medium-to-long- term investors should hold the stock for better returns.

"Based on all the factors and rationales for investment… we advise allotted investors to consider staying invested (hold) in the company for medium to long term for better return on investment," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research, Mehta Equities, said.

The company mopped up Rs 130 crore through its public issue. The funds will be utilised for capital expenditure, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Its environment-friendly manufacturing process with strategically located manufacturing units, the status of fully integrated manufacturer with captive consumption strategy and solid geographies catering to, better financial performance and good prospects for the steel pipes industry make it a good bet, experts said.

Overall improvement in market sentiment for more than a month barring the current consolidation also aided the rally. The benchmark indices have seen more than a 12 percent recovery from March lows which has been followed by consolidation.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, had recommended booking partial profits if the share were to list at double-digit premium to the issue price.

In case of long term investors, she said they could hold stock as the company looked a decent investment avenue.

Hariom is an integrated manufacturer of mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets, and sponge iron. It uses iron ore to produce sponge iron, which is processed across various stages to manufacture final products—MS pipes and scaffolding—making the company's manufacturing process cost-effective.

Vijay Dhanotiya, Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research said short-term traders should exit the stock with listing gains. "For long-term investors, they can hold it for the next one year for better returns."

Investors with allotted shares can think of booking profits on good listing gains, said Saurabh Joshi Research Analyst at Marwadi Financial Services.

He had given subscribe (with caution) rating to the IPO as the company's backward integration of the production process provides a cost advantage over its competitors. However, client concentration risk and cyclical nature of business called for caution from a long-term perspective.

Hariom Pipe Industries had reported healthy financial performance so far, as profit in FY21 grew by 91.5 percent to Rs 15.13 crore and revenue jumped by 58 percent to Rs 254 crore.

In the six months ending September 2021, the company clocked a profit of Rs 12.87 crore on revenue of Rs 200.87 crore.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





