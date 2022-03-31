Hariom Pipe Industries IPO: Total subscription at 94%, retail portion booked 2.63 times on Day 2 of bidding

live bse live

The initial public offering (IPO) of Hariom Pipe Industries had been subscribed 94 percent by the morning of March 31, the second day of bidding, receiving bids for 79.69 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 85 lakh shares.

Retail investors remain at the forefront, subscribing 2.63 times their allotted quota, while non-institutional investors had put in bids for 5 percent of the shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional investors were yet to participate in the offer.

The Hyderabad-based steel product manufacturer is looking to mop up Rs 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 144-153 a share.

"At the higher price band, Hariom is demanding an enterprise value/sales multiple of 1.4x (to its FY21 sales), which is at discount to the peer average of 1.7x. Annualising the H1 FY22 revenue, the demanded EV/S multiple is less than 1x, thus the issue is attractively priced," said Rajnath Yadav of Choice Broking.

With infrastructure creation being one of the key themes of the government to revive the economy, he said there would be no dearth of demand for Hariom's products. However, "being a commodity play, we assign a “subscribe with caution” rating for the issue," he said.

Hariom Pipe is an integrated manufacturer of mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets and sponge iron. Its MS pipes are sold under the brand name 'Hariom Pipes'.

It primarily caters to the southern and western Indian markets and is dealing with more than 200 distributors and dealers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Puducherry.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.