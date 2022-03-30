English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Hariom Pipe Industries IPO subscribed 49% on first day; Retail investors booked 1.4 times

    Hariom Pipe Industries IPO | The manufacturer of mild steel billets, pipes and tubes, and hot rolled coils scaffolding is aiming to raise Rs 130 crore through the issue at the upper end of the price band.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 30, 2022 / 01:27 PM IST

    The initial public offering of Hyderabad-based Hariom Pipe Industries received bids for 41.43 lakh shares against an IPO size of 85 lakh shares, getting subscribed 49 percent on March 30, the first day of bidding.

    Retail investors bid for 1.38 times of their quota and non-institutional investors put in bids for 1 percent shares of reserved quota, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to bid.

    Up to 30 percent of the issue is for qualified institutional buyers, and up to 35 percent each is reserved for non-institutional and retail investors.

    The maker of mild steel (MS) billets, pipes and tubes, and hot rolled (HR) coils scaffolding is going to raise Rs 130 crore through the issue at the upper end of the price band.

    The price band for 85 lakh share issue has been fixed at Rs 144-153 per share. The offer will close on April 5.

    Close

    Related stories

    Click Here To Read All IPO Related News

    A sum of Rs 50.05 crore from the issue will be used for capital expenditure, Rs 40 crore for working capital and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

    Hariom Pipe caters to the southern and western Indian markets. Its MS pipes are marketed and sold in these geographies under the brand name Hariom Pipes. A substantial portion of the sponge iron, MS billets and HR strips produced by the company is used for captive consumption in manufacturing MS pipes and scaffolding.

    Also read - Hariom Pipe Industries IPO opens | 10 key things to know

    The plant at Mahabubnagar district in Telangana manufactures finished steel products from iron scrap and sponge iron, and the second plant at Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh makes sponge iron.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hariom Pipe Industries #IPO
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 10:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.