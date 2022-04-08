Hariom Pipe Industries IPO share allotment today, here is how to check status online

Hariom Pipe Industries is to release the IPO share allotment data later on April 8 after closing the offer earlier this week. Investors can check their allotment status on the BSE website as well as IPO registrar's website by following these three easy steps.

On the BSE website:

a) Select issue type 'equity' and issue name 'Hariom Pipe Industries'

b) Enter either 'application number' or 'PAN number'

c) Check box (I'm not a robot) and click on 'search' button

Alternatively, the allotment can also be checked on the website of IPO registrar:

a) Select company name 'Hariom Pipe Industries Limited'

b) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number/Composite Application Form number', or 'Beneficiary Id', or 'PAN number'

c) Finally click on 'search' button.

The company will complete the process of crediting refunds to bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by April 11, while shares will be transferred to successful investors by April 12.

The trading in equity shares will start from April 13, the sixth IPO listing of 2022.

The initial public offering, which was open from March 30- April 5, was subscribed 7.93 times.

Retail investors provided the maximum support to the offer, bidding 12.15 times the allotted quota. The portions set aside for qualified institutional investors and non-institutional investors were subscribed 1.91 times and 8.87 times.

Hariom Pipe Industries is engaged in the manufacturing iron and steel products including mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets, and sponge iron. MS Pipes in the western and southern parts of India are sold under the brand name 'Hariom Pipes'.