    Hariom Pipe Industries IPO Day Four | Offer subscribed 2.84 times, retail portion booked 6 times

    Hariom Pipe Industries IPO | The iron and steel products manufacturer is looking to garner Rs 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 144-153 per share. The offer closes on April 5

    Moneycontrol News
    April 04, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    The initial public offering of Hariom Pipe Industries’ retail portion had been subscribed 6.06 times by the afternoon on April 4, the fourth day of bidding. The offer closes April 5.

    The issue had been subscribed 2.84 times, receiving bids for 2.41 crore shares against an offer size of 85 lakh shares.

    The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.68 times and qualified institutional buyers bid for 44 percent of the shares set aside for them.

    The iron and steel products manufacturer is looking mop up Rs 130 crore at the higher end of the price band of Rs 144-153, which will be utilised for capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

    "At the upper band of Rs 153, the issue is valued at a EV/Ebitda (enterprise value/earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 10.2x based on FY21 Ebitda," said Arihant Capital Markets.

    Hariom Pipe Industries witnessed strong revenue growth from FY19 to FY21. "Strategically located plants with integration, competitive pricing of products, cost effectiveness, capacity expansion, experienced management and expanding network would lead growth," said the brokerage, recommending “subscribe for long term”.

    Hariom Pipe Industries earned the most from Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, which accounted for 96 percent of its revenue in FY21.

    Its portfolio consists of mild steel billets, pipes and tubes, hot rolled coils and scaffolding systems. The company has 3,00,832 million tonne manufacturing capacity, 98,832 mt induction furnace capacity, 84,000 mt rolling mill capacity, 1,000 mt scaffolding capacity and 36,000 mt sponge iron capacity.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 11:17 am
