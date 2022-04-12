Hariom Pipe Industries debuts tomorrow, what could be the listing price?

live bse live

Iron and steel products manufacturer Hariom Pipe Industries is expected to see double-digit gains on market debut on April 13, experts have said, citing decent response to the offer and better-than-expected listing for recent IPOs.

The Hyderabad-based company’s initial public offering, which closed on April 5, was subscribed 7.93 times. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 12.15 times, while non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers bid shares 8.87 times and 1.91 times their allotted quota.

"Considering decent subscription demand supported by positive market sentiment and back-to-back better-than- expected listing gains in the last two IPOs would help Hariom Pipe see listing gain between 10-12 percent premium to the issue price," said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst and VP-Research at Mehta Equities.

The company raised Rs 130 crore at the upper end of the Rs 144-153 price band.

Saurabh Joshi, Research Analyst, Marwadi Financial Services, said Hariom Pipe could list at a decent double-digit premium to its issue price.

The stock is showing a grey market premium of 16, percent with an estimated listing price of Rs 178 as against the IPO price of 153, analysts said.

Hariom Pipe Industries, an integrated manufacturer of mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets, and sponge iron, recorded healthy earnings performance in the recent past with profit showing a 91.5 percent growth YoY at Rs 15.13 crore in FY21 and revenue rising 58 percent to Rs 254.13 crore during the same period.

Even the financials in six-month period ended September 2021 were strong, with profit at Rs 12.87 crore on revenue of Rs 200.87 crore.

"We are expecting Hariom Pipe to list at slight premium to issue price," said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities.

The company, with its integrated nature of the operations, has an environment-friendly manufacturing process with strategically located units and along with the competitive pricing, it looked like a decent investment avenue.

Vijay Dhanotiya, Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, expects a premium of Rs 10-15—a price of Rs 163-168.

The company plans to use the funds for capital expenditure, meeting working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





