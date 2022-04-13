Hariom Pipe Industries debuts at 43% premium over issue price

live bse live

Hyderabad-based iron and steel products maker Hariom Pipe Industries made a decent listing as the stock clocked a 39.87 percent premium on the BSE to the issue price on April 13 in line with expectations given the firm's good financial performance and decent subscription of IPO.

The stock listed at Rs 214 on the BSE, while on the NSE it got listed at Rs 220 (up 43.79%) against an issue price of Rs 153 per share. Analysts had expected double-digit listing gains for the stock.

The maiden public issue fetched Hariom Rs 130 crore which will be utilised for capital expenditure and working capital requirements. The IPO price band was Rs 144-153 per share.

Hariom, a manufacturer of mild steel (MS) pipes, scaffolding, HR strips, MS billets, and sponge iron, has an integrated plant at Mahabubnagar in Telangana that manufactures finished steel products from iron scrap and sponge iron, and another plant at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh that exclusively manufactures sponge iron.

With the net issue proceeds from the IPO, the company will expand MS pipe manufacturing capacity from 84,000 to 1,32,000 million tonne per annum (mtpa) by setting up two additional pipe mills next to the Mahabubnagar plant.

It will also be expanding furnace unit capacity from 95,832 to 1,04,232 mtpa.

The company in September 2020 had acquired the Anantapur facility as a part of backward integration initiative.

Most analysts had a subscribe rating on the issue given reasonable valuations.

Marwadi Financial Services had assigned 'subscribe (with caution)' rating to the IPO. "The backward integration of production process provides a cost advantage over its competitors and is available at reasonable valuation as compared to its peers. However, client concentration risk and cyclical nature of the business keeps us cautious from a long term perspective (top 10 customers account for 62 percent of the overall revenue)," it reasoned.

Choice Broking had also said that, at the higher level of the price band, Hariom was demanding an enterprise value/sales (EV/S) multiple of 1.4x (to FY21 sales) which was at a discount to the peer average of 1.7x. "Annualising the first half FY22 revenue, the demanded EV/S multiple is less than 1x, thus the issue is attractively priced."

With infrastructure creation one of the key themes of the government to revive the economy, the brokerage feels that there will be no dearth of demand for Hariom's products. "However, being a commodity play, we assign a “subscribe with caution” rating for the issue."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





