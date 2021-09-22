MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Hariom Pipe files DRHP for Rs 120-crore IPO

Hariom Pipe is mulling to use the funds, to fund its capital expenditure, working capital requirements besides expenses for general corporate purposes. The equity shares have a face value of Rs 10 each.

Moneycontrol News
September 22, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
IPO | PC-Shutterstock

IPO | PC-Shutterstock

Hyderabad-based Hariom Pipe Industries Limited (HPIL) has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the SEBI for its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 100-120 crore.

The company is mulling to use the funds to fund its capital expenditure, working capital requirements besides expenses for general corporate purposes. The equity shares have a face value of Rs 10 each.

ALSO READ: Sansera Engineering IPO share allotment expected today: How to check status

Hariom Pipe Industries Limited has a strong hold on its steel products with a wide distribution network across India and especially in South and Western India. It has a diverse product portfolio consisting of mild steel (MS) billets, pipes and tubes, hot rolled (HR) coils and scaffolding systems and caters to diverse end use industries such as housing, infrastructure, agriculture, automotive, solar, fabrication and engineering.

Among other details, HPIL is also planning to set up a new manufacturing plant in Telangana's Sangareddy with a total estimated installed capacity of 51,943 tonnes per annum.

Close

Related stories

Also, the firm plans to commence production in FY21 itself. HPIL has an installed capacity of approximately 2.41 Lakh tonnes per annum -- as on October 2019 -- across its 6 manufacturing facilities.

Its total income for FY 2021 stood at Rs 254.82 crore against Rs 161.15 crore a year ago and the net profit stood at Rs 15.13 crore versus Rs 7.90 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin was at 13.72 percent compared with 14.81 percent in 2020.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #DRHP #Hariom Pipe Industries Limited #IPO #SEBI
first published: Sep 22, 2021 03:43 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.