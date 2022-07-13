Gurugram-based property developer Signature Global India files draft papers for Rs 1,000 crore IPO

(Representative Image)

Affordable housing developer Signature Global India Ltd, backed by KKR & Co and HDFC Capital, has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering.

The IPO consists of a fresh share issue of Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore by shareholders and promoters.

The OFS comprises of up to Rs 125 crore share sale each by Sarvpriya Securities Pvt Ltd and International Finance Corporation.

Proceeds worth Rs 330 crore from the issue will be used to repay debt of the firm. As of May, Signature Global's total debt stood at Rs 537.96 crore.

The company will also use Rs 140 crore to repay debts of Signatureglobal Homes, Signature Infrabuild, Signatureglobal Developers and Sternal Buildcon.

Investors of Signature Global include the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), KKR and HDFC Capital. The company is promoted by Pradeep Aggarwal, Ravi Aggarwal, Lalit Aggarwal and Devender Aggarwal.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers for the issue.

Gurugram-based property developer Signature Global is focused on affordable and mid housing segments with a market share of 19%.

As of March 2022, it had sold 23,453 residential and commercial units, all within the Delhi NCR region, with an aggregate saleable area of 14.59 million square feet. It has 27 ongoing projects of 16.10 million square feet saleable area.

For fiscal year 2022, its revenue from operations stood at Rs 901.30 crore against Rs 82.06 crore a year ago. Net loss for the year in review stood at Rs 115.50 crore versus Rs 86.28 crore last year.