Grey market premium of Nureca share falls over 50%; here's why

Grey market premium of Nureca dropped significantly this week as the tussle between bulls and bears augmented volatility in the equity market.

The home healthcare and wellness products seller traded at a premium of Rs 60-70 in the grey market for the second consecutive day on February 24, 15-17.5 percent higher over the issue price of Rs 400 per share, as per the data available with the IPO Watch.

On February 21, it was trading at a premium of Rs 150-160 per share, a 37.5-40 percent higher over the issue price. Analysts cited the broad-based sell-off and volatility in the secondary markets as the reason for the fall in premium.

Nureca will list its equity shares on February 25. The Rs 100-crore public issue was subscribed 40 times during February 15-17, 2021.

Nureca IPO share allotment status: How to check

The company will utilise net issue proceeds (Rs 75 crore) for its incremental working capital requirements.