MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

GR Infraprojects IPO shares to debut on bourses today, here's what to expect

GR Infra IPO listing: Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, expects more than 60 percent premium on listing.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
July 19, 2021 / 10:55 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Road sector developer GR Infraprojects is expected to list at a massive 55-60 percent premium over its final issue price given the company's strong financials, attractive valuations and healthy order book.

Grey market trends also indicate similar potential listing gains. Currently, the stock of GR Infraprojects is available in the grey market at a 62-67 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 837.

According to IPO Watch and IPO Central data, shares traded at a premium of Rs 520-560 in the grey market, resulting into a share price of Rs 1,357-1,397.

"Looking at the good response from QIB & HNI, we assume listing of more than Rs 1,300 levels, which translates to 55 percent premium over the upper end of the IPO price Rs 837. Strong listing gains seem to be justified as the issue was well priced with attractive valuation when compared to other listed peers," Prashanth Tapse, VP Research at Mehta Equities told Moneycontrol.

The Rs 936-crore public issue of GR Infraprojects was subscribed 102.58 times during July 7-9, backed by investors across the board.

Close

Related stories

"Considering rationales like government's commitment and focus on road infrastructure development, healthy order book (over Rs 19,000 crore which is 2.4x FY21 Revenue) and reasonable valuations, we believe it gives investors a unique opportunity to invest in leading integrated EPC & BOT players with high focus on road projects design and construction of various stateways/highways projects across 15 states in India," Tapse added.

Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities, expects more than 60 percent premium on the listing of GR Infra.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Since 2006, GR Infraprojects has executed over 100 road construction projects. As of April 2021, it has a huge project portfolio comprising of 1 operational BOT road project and 14 HAM road projects, of which, five projects are currently operational, four are under construction and for the remaining, the construction is yet to commence.

It also has experience in constructing state and national highways, bridges, culverts, flyovers, airport runways, tunnels and rail over-bridges.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sunil Shankar Matkar
Tags: #GR Infraprojects #IPO - Listing Strategy
first published: Jul 18, 2021 02:50 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.