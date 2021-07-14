GR Infra IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Here's how to check application status

live bse live

The IPO share allotment of GR Infraprojects is expected to be finalised today, on July 14, especially after the issue received massive subscription of 102.58 times.

The qualified institutional buyers had put in bids 168.58 times their reserved portion and that of non-institutional investors 238.04 times. A part set aside for retail investors was subscribed 12.57 times and that of employees 1.37 times.

The Rs 963-crore public issue was a complete offer for sale by existing selling shareholders, thus all the proceeds will go to existing selling shareholders.

Once the finalisation of IPO share allotment, investors can start checking the share allotment through two options.

IPO registrar's website is the first option, wherein one has select GR Infraprojects. In the query by field, select either Application No, Application Type (ASBA/NON ASBA), & enter Application Number, OR select DPID/Client ID, Depository (NSDL/CDSL), enter DPID & client ID, OR select and enter PAN Number. Finally enter Captcha and click on Submit button.

The other option is BSE website, wherein investor has to select the issue type 'equity' and in the dropdown menu choose issue name 'GR Infraprojects Limited'. Enter Application number and PAN number. Finally click on Search button.

If the abovementioned information provided by an investor is correct, then the number of shares applied for and number of shares alloted to will be appeared on the screen.

Ineligible investors will get their funds back in their bank accounts on July 15, and eligible investors will get shares in their demat accounts by July 16.

Finally the equity shares will start trading on the bourses with effect from July 19. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE as well as National Stock Exchange.

The trading premium of GR Infraprojects shares in the grey market slightly increased to Rs 450-490, i.e. 53.8-58.5 percent higher over expected final issue price of Rs 837 per share, the IPO Watch and IPO Central data showed.

The grey market is an unofficial platform, wherein the trading in IPO shares starts at the time of announcement of price band till the listing of shares.

GR Infraprojects (GRIL) is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.