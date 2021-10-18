MARKET NEWS

GPT Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-sized hospitals in eastern India under the "ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

PTI
October 18, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Representative image

GPT Healthcare, which runs the chain of ILS Hospitals, has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 17.5 crore and an offer of sale (OFS) of up to 2.98 crore equity shares by a promoter entity and an investor, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS consists of up to 38.05 lakh equity shares by GPT Sons and up to 2.61 crore equity shares by BanyanTree Growth Capital II LLC. Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares will be used to purchase medical equipment and general corporate purposes.

GPT Healthcare operates a chain of mid-sized hospitals in eastern India under the "ILS Hospitals brand and provide integrated healthcare services, with a focus on secondary and tertiary care.

As of September 30, 2021, it operates four multi-specialty hospitals, with a total capacity of 556 beds.

GPT Healthcare's multispeciality hospitals are specialized in advanced surgical procedures, gynaecology and maternity services, paediatrics, orthopaedics, neuro and cardiac dciences, psychiatry and others.

DAM Capital and SBI Capital Markets are the lead managers to the issue.
first published: Oct 18, 2021 01:10 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.