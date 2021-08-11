MARKET NEWS

English
Govt to list LIC by current fiscal year end, says govt official

The government also expects to complete selling state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and national carrier Air India in the current fiscal year that runs through March 2022, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management.

Reuters
August 11, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
On number 2 is LIC, which is up 6.8 percent to $8,655 million. (Image: PTI)

The Indian government expects to list state-owned Life Insurance Corp (LIC) by the end of the current fiscal year, and collect 500 billion rupees ($6.72 billion) as dividends from state-run companies, a senior finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

LIC is the biggest insurer in the country and is wholly owned by the government.
Reuters
Tags: #IPO - News #LIC
first published: Aug 11, 2021 11:53 am

