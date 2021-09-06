MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on 'Sectoral commodity Indices- Opportunities & more' today at 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Govt plans WAPCOS IPO by March

The department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had on February floated tenders for engaging a registrar and an advertising agency for selling up to 25 per cent stake in WAPCOS through an IPO.

PTI
September 06, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST

The initial public offering of WAPCOS is likely to be launched by March end, an official said.

The department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had on February floated tenders for engaging a registrar and an advertising agency for selling up to 25 per cent stake in WAPCOS through an IPO.

Under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, WAPCOS provides consultancy, and engineering, procurement and construction services in the field of water, power and infrastructure sectors.

The company also provides its services abroad, including Afghanistan.

"There was some delay in the initial public offering due to the pandemic. The company is in the process of collecting data of its overseas operations, and we expect the valuation to be completed in couple of months," the official told PTI.

Close

The government is also in the process of selling up to 25 per cent stake in National Seeds Corporation (NSC) through IPO, and has invited bids from advisors to assist it in the process.

The government has set an ambitious target of raising Rs 1.75 lakh crore from divestment in 2021-22.

So far, the government has raised over Rs 8,300 crore through stake sale in Axis Bank Ltd, NMDC Ltd and HUDCO.
PTI
Tags: #Business #IPO - News #Market news #WAPCOS
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.