App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Mar 28, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Government has no intention of infusing funds in company: HAL

It was no fireworks for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) debut on dalal street. The defence major listed at Rs 1,159 per share versus issue price of Rs 1,215 per share.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

It was no fireworks for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) debut on dalal street. The defence major listed at Rs 1,159 per share versus issue price of Rs 1,215 per share.

Yash Jain caught up with T Suvarna Raju, Chairman & MD of the company and asked him if there is any plan for the government to infuse funds in the company to support growth.

Raju said that there is no intentions of any infusion of funds into the company because all our developmental programmes are going good.

“We spend on an average of between 6 and 7 percent of our turnover on research and development (R&D) and the trend would be same for the next few years to come,” he said.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #IPO - New Listings

most popular

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

Want to be a crorepati without much risk? Create this portfolio of mutual funds in FY19

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

TPG-backed Manipal Hospitals buys Fortis Healthcare, to invest Rs 3,900 crore

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

This little-known stock rose over 400% since its listing. Which other IPOs led the returns chart in FY18?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.