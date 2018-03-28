Government has no intention of infusing funds in company: HAL

It was no fireworks for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) debut on dalal street. The defence major listed at Rs 1,159 per share versus issue price of Rs 1,215 per share.

Yash Jain caught up with T Suvarna Raju, Chairman & MD of the company and asked him if there is any plan for the government to infuse funds in the company to support growth.

Raju said that there is no intentions of any infusion of funds into the company because all our developmental programmes are going good.

“We spend on an average of between 6 and 7 percent of our turnover on research and development (R&D) and the trend would be same for the next few years to come,” he said.