MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Go Colours IPO to open for bidding during November 17-19

Go Fashion IPO: The price band and the lot size will be disclosed by the company in coming days. The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale by promoters and investors

Moneycontrol News
November 11, 2021 / 02:44 PM IST

Go Fashion, the women's bottom-wear products maker under Go Colours brand, has decided to launch its initial public offering for subscription on November 17. This would be second public issue getting launched next week after Tarsons Products.

The price band and the lot size for IPO will be disclosed by the company in coming days.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 125 crore and an offer for sale by promoters and investors.

Promoters PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust will sell up to 7,45,676 equity shares each via offer for sale. Among investors, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV will offload 74,98,875 equity shares, India Advantage Fund S4 I will sell 33,11,478 equity shares, and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I has put up 5,76,684 equity shares for sale in OFS.

The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for funding roll out of 120 new EBOs (exclusive brand outlets), and working capital requirements.

Close

Related stories

Promoter and promoter group (including PKS Family Trust and VKS Family Trust) holds 57.47 percent shareholding in the company, and the rest is held by investors.

Click Here for All Live Updates on Sapphire Foods IPO Subscription

Sequoia Capital India Investments IV owns 28.73 percent shareholding in the company, India Advantage Fund S4 I 12.69 percent, and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I has 1.1 percent shares.

Go Fashion is a women's bottom-wear brand in India, with a market share of approximately 8 percent in the branded women's bottom-wear market in FY20. The women’s apparel market is estimated to be approximately 36 percent of the total apparel market while the women's bottom-wear market contributed 8.3 percent of women's apparel market in FY20.

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

The share of organized retailing within women's apparel has increased from 19 percent in FY15 to 27 percent in FY20, and is expected to reach 42 percent by FY25.

Go Fashion posted a loss of Rs 3.54 crore in the financial year FY21, impacted by Covid crisis, against FY20 profit of Rs 52.63 crore that increased from Rs 30.94 crore in FY19. Revenue in FY21 fell to Rs 250.66 crore, from Rs 392 crore in FY20.

Click Here for All Live Updates on Latent View IPO Subscription

In the June 2021 quarter, the loss widened to Rs 18.99 crore compared to loss of Rs 8.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue in the same period jumped to Rs 30.99 crore from Rs 10.3 crore.

JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors, and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Go Fashion #IPO - Upcoming Issues
first published: Nov 11, 2021 02:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.