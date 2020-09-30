GM Polyplast IPO to open on September 30, issue price set at Rs 159

The initial public offering of GM Polyplast, in the small and medium enterprise segment, will open for subscription on September 30.

The issue price is fixed at Rs 159 per share and company is going to raise Rs 8.09 crore via public issue.

The 5.08 lakh shares public issue consists a fresh issue of 3.22 lakh shares (Rs 5.13 crore) and an offer for sale of 1.86 lakh shares (Rs 2.97 crore) by promoters.

The issue included 25,600 equity shares which are reserved for the market maker. The offer, which will constitute 26.46 percent of post-offer paid-up equity capital of the company, will close on October 6.

GM Polyplast is engaged in the business of manufacturing of HIPS, ABS & PET sheets, along with sheets it also manufactures the raw material used to manufacture the sheets called granules.

The company will utilise fresh issue proceeds for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Dinesh Balbirsingh Sharma and Sarita Dinesh Sharma are promoters of the company.

One can bids for a minimum 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 shares thereafter. Equity shares will list on the BSE SME platform.

Gretex Corporate Services is the lead manager and Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.