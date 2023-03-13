 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Surfaces IPO subscribed 42% on Day 1, retail portion booked 60%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST

The natural stones processing company is planning to raise Rs 155 crore through the offer at the upper end of the price band of Rs 133-140 a share

The initial public offering (IPO) of Global Surfaces was subscribing 42 percent, getting bids for 32.75 lakh equity shares from investors against the IPO size of 77.49 lakh shares on March 13, the first day of bidding.

It is the second public issue to be launched in the calendar year 2023 after auto ancillary company Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.

Retail investors bought 60 percent of their allotted quota, while the high networth individuals bid for 9.46 lakh equity shares against their reserved portion of 16.6 lakh shares.

Qualified institutional buyers bid for only 1 percent of the shares sets aside for them.