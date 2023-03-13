Global Surfaces IPO subscribed 42 percent on first day of bidding

IPO

The initial public offering of Global Surfaces has attracted bids for 32.75 lakh equity shares from investors, against IPO size of 77.49 lakh shares, subscribing 42 percent on March 13, the first day of bidding.

It is the second public issue launched this calendar year after auto ancillary company Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.

Retail investors bought 60 percent of the allotted quota while the high networth individuals bid for 9.46 lakh equity shares against their reserved portion of 16.6 lakh shares.

Qualified institutional buyers bid for only 1 percent of their allotted quota.

The natural stones processing company is planning to raise Rs 155 crore from its public offer, at the upper end of the price band of Rs 133-140 per share.

The issue comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 119.3 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 35.70 crore. Of which, the company already mobilised Rs 46.49 crore from three anchor investors on March 10, a day before the issue opening.

Hence, accordingly, the issue size has been reduced to 77.49 lakh equity shares against the total offer size of 1.1 crore shares.

The engineered quartz manufacturer will use fresh issue proceeds for part-financing the capital expenditure of its subsidiary, Global Surfaces FZE, for setting up a manufacturing facility for engineered quartz at The Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The offer will close on March 15.

Global Surfaces has clocked a 5 percent growth in profit at Rs 35.63 crore for the financial year ended March FY22, compared to the previous year. Revenue from operations during the same year rose nearly 11 percent to Rs 198.4 crore.