 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Global Surfaces IPO final day sees investors booking 12.21 times, QIB portion 9 times

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 15, 2023 / 06:50 PM IST

Global Surfaces IPO | The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh shares and an offer for sale of 25.5 lakh shares by selling shareholders.

Global Surfaces

The maiden public issue of Global Surfaces received a healthy response from investors on its final day of booking on March 15 as it garnered bids for 9.46 crore equity shares as against an offer size of 77.49 lakh shares subscribing 12.21 times.

All investors participated in the offer with retail portion being subscribed 5.12 times and the portion set aside for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) being booked 33.10 times. The pie reserved for qualified institutional buyers was also bought fully on last day of the offer, subscribing 8.95 times.

Incorporated in 1991, the natural stone processing company intends to mobilise Rs 155 crore through an initial public offering at the higher end of the Rs 133-140 price band. Around Rs 46.49 crore of this has been raised from anchor investors ahead of the float.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 25.5 lakh shares by selling shareholders.