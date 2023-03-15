Global Surfaces IPO final day sees investors booking 12.21 times, QIB portion 9 times

Global Surfaces

The maiden public issue of Global Surfaces received a healthy response from investors on its final day of booking on March 15 as it garnered bids for 9.46 crore equity shares as against an offer size of 77.49 lakh shares subscribing 12.21 times.

All investors participated in the offer with retail portion being subscribed 5.12 times and the portion set aside for high networth individuals (non-institutional investors) being booked 33.10 times. The pie reserved for qualified institutional buyers was also bought fully on last day of the offer, subscribing 8.95 times.

Incorporated in 1991, the natural stone processing company intends to mobilise Rs 155 crore through an initial public offering at the higher end of the Rs 133-140 price band. Around Rs 46.49 crore of this has been raised from anchor investors ahead of the float.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of 85.20 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale of 25.5 lakh shares by selling shareholders.

The engineered quartz manufacturer will utilise the issue proceeds on setting up a manufacturing facility for its subsidiary Global Surfaces FZE for engineered quartz in Dubai. It has two units in Jaipur, Rajasthan, for processing and manufacturing of the products.

The offer was opened for subscription on March 13. Global Surfaces will finalise the IPO share allotment by March 20. The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by March 21 and the eligible investors will get equity shares in their demat accounts by March 22.

Finally, the listing of its equity shares on the BSE and NSE will take place on March 23.

This is the second public issue in this calendar year after Divgi TorqTransfer Systems.