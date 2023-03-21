 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Surfaces IPO: Check share allotment status, grey market premium

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST

The natural stones processing company closed its public issue with 12.21 times subscription on March 15 backed by all kind of investors.

Engineered quartz stones manufacturer Global Surfaces has finalised its IPO share allotment on March 21, which was eagerly awaited by participants. Investors can check the allotment status either on the portal of IPO registrar or BSE website by following three easy steps.

In case of IPO registrar,

1) Select company name - Global Surfaces Limited

2) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number/CAF number', or 'Beneficiary Id', or 'PAN number'