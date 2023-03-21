Global Surfaces IPO: Check share allotment status, grey market premium

Global Surfaces IPO

Engineered quartz stones manufacturer Global Surfaces has finalised its IPO share allotment on March 21, which was eagerly awaited by participants. Investors can check the allotment status either on the portal of IPO registrar or BSE website by following three easy steps.

In case of IPO registrar,

1) Select company name - Global Surfaces Limited

2) Select and accordingly enter either 'Application number/CAF number', or 'Beneficiary Id', or 'PAN number'

3) And finally click on 'search' button

Alternatively on the BSE website,

1) Select 'issue type', and 'issue name (Global Surfaces Limited)'

2) Enter either 'Application number', or 'PAN number'

3) Check box (I'm not a robot), and click on 'search' button

The company is going to complete refunds process for unsuccessful investors by March 21 and will credit equity shares to the demat accounts of eligible investors by March 22.

Finally the last part of process is listing of shares which will take place on March 23.

Global Surfaces IPO shares traded with around 9 percent premium in the grey market over expected final issue price of Rs 140 per share, analysts on anonymity said.

The natural stones processing company closed its public issue with 12.21 times subscription on March 15 backed by all kind of investors. High networth individuals provided the maximum support to the offer, subscribing 33.1 times, qualified institutional investors have bought 8.95 times the allotted quota and retail investors 5.12 times.

The company has mobilised Rs 155 crore via public issue that was comprised fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 119.28 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 35.70 crore by promoters.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised towards capital expenditure of subsidiary Global Surfaces FZE which is going to set up manufacturing facility for engineered quartz in Dubai.

The price band for its IPO was Rs 133-140 per share.