Global Health shares close with 24% gains on debut

Global Health shares staged a strong performance on November 16 -- its debut day -- despite consolidation in broader markets. The stock settled with nearly 24 percent gains.

The volume was very high given its first day on the bourses. It traded with a volume of 4.93 crore equity shares on the NSE and 22.55 lakh shares on the BSE.

Medanta, the operator of hospital chain hit an intraday high of Rs 424.65 and a low of Rs 390.55 after opening 19 percent higher at Rs 401. Finally, it closed at Rs 415.30 on the NSE, up 23.60 percent.

The stock on the BSE settled at Rs 415.65, higher by 23.71 percent.

Incorporated in 2004, Global Health launched its Rs 2,205-crore public issue in the early part of this month. The price band for the offer was Rs 319 - Rs 336 per share.

Medanta is one of the largest private multi-speciality hospital chains operating in the North and East regions of India. It has a network of five hospitals currently in operation (Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow and Patna) and one hospital under construction (Noida).

Medanta provides healthcare services in over 30 medical specialities and engages over 1,300 doctors, with 2,467 installed beds as of June 2022.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

