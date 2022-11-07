Global Health IPO closes, offer subscribed 9.58 times

The initial public issue of Medanta hospitals chain operator Global Health closed on November 7, getting an overwhelming response from investors with the offer subscribed 9.58 times. Bids were received for 44.79 crore equity shares against an offer size of 4.67 crore.

Qualified institutional buyers were aggressive and bought 28.64 times their allotted quota. The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times.

Retail investors, however, were less enthusiastic and only bid for 88 percent of the shares reserved for them

Half of the offer was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent for retail investors.

Global Health was looking to raise Rs 2,205.6 crore through the IPO, which was a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 1,705.6 crore.

The price band for the offer, which was opened on November 3, was Rs 319-336 per share.

Fresh issue funds will be utilised for repaying debts of its subsidiaries, and general corporate purposes.

Global Health is one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers operating in the North and East regions of India in terms of bed capacity and operating revenues.

It operates five hospitals and one is being built in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.