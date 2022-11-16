 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global Health, Bikaji Foods make an impressive debut. What should you do now?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 16, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST

In terms of price performance, Global Health performed better than Bikaji Foods, rising as much as 27 percent to a day's high of Rs 425 after opening at Rs 398.15 against its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 336 apiece.

Global Health, operator of the hospital chain Medanta, and ethnic snack maker Bikaji Foods International made an impressive trading debut on November 16, thanks to conducive market conditions and sound financial scorecards reported by both.

Analysts advised investors to hold both stocks. They cited Global Health’s financial performance, increasing number of patients and cost efficiency.

In the case of Bikaji Foods, healthy revenue growth, market leadership in the core states of Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar, an international presence and a strong management team were cited as plus points.

Bikaji Foods International shares opened 7 percent higher at Rs 321, and climbed 11.66 percent to hit an intraday high of Rs 335 on the BSE.

Global Health