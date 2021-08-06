Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Shares list at just 4% premium over issue price

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Glenmark Life Sciences made a market debut with its shares getting listed at a 4 percent premium over issue price of Rs 720 per share on the bourses. Its disappointing listing comes in the backdrop of an IPO frenzy wherein many issues are getting listed on the bourses at steep premium.

The stock opened at Rs 750 on the National Stock Exchange and at Rs 751 on the BSE.

The stock of the manufacturer of high value non-commoditized active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in chronic therapeutic areas climbed up to Rs 768.75, rising 6.8 percent within few minutes from the opening trade. At 10:02 hours IST, it was trading at Rs 760 with 5.56 percent gains on the NSE, and Rs 756.05 with 5.01 percent gains on the BSE.

Cumulatively, 70.93 lakh equity shares of the company traded on the BSE and NSE at the time of publishing this copy.

Glenmark Life Sciences' initial public offering had received strong response from investors as the offer was subscribed 44.17 times during July 27-29, 2021. The issue received bids worth Rs 47,759.33 crore as the 1.5 crore shares offer garnered bids for 66.33 crore shares. The non-institutional investors' reserved portion was subscribed 122.54 times, the qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 36.97 times and the retail portion received 14.63 times subscription.

The company has raised Rs 1,060 crore through its fresh issue and Rs 453.60 crore via offer for sale portion. The net proceeds from fresh issue will be utilised for payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the promoter for spin-off of the API business from the promoter Glenmark Pharma into the company, (Rs 800 crore) and capital expenditure requirements (Rs 152.76 crore).

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Brokerages had given a subscribe rating for the issue. Prabhudas Lilladher recommended subscribe to the IPO of Glenmark Life Sciences long term gains as it believes the company is well poised to maintain consistent service quality as well as assure supply chain availability with its 1) leading manufacturing capabilities in key APIs, 2) strong relationship with global clients, 3) cost leadership, 4) quality-focused compliant production & R&D infrastructure and 5) experienced management team.

The company is engaged in developing and manufacturing of APIs for four major therapeutic areas - Cardiovascular (CVS), Central nervous system (CNS), pain management (PMS) and diabetes. It also a deals in APIs of gastro-intestinal (GI) disorders, anti-infective (AI) and other therapeutic areas.

It is increasingly providing contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) services mainly to export markets. Given GOI incentives and favourable global environment post supply chain disruptions in Chinese APIs / intermediates due to pandemic, Glenmark Life's focus lays on independent and professionally-managed API business, said the brokerage.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.