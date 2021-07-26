MARKET NEWS

Glenmark Life Sciences’ IPO | Core Strengths & Key Risks Explained

Glenmark’s API subsidiary Glenmark Life Sciences’ IPO process will commence this week. IPO DETAILS: Subscription: 27-29 July. Price band: Rs 695-720 per share. Total issue size: `1513.6 cr. Use of proceeds: - Payment of outstanding purchase consideration to Promoter for the spin-off of API business (from Promoter into their company) - Funding working capital requirements - General corporate purposes Ahead of the IPO, Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao fills us in on all the details to help you decide if you should subscribe to offer or not.

