Gland Pharma sets IPO price band at Rs 1,490-1,500, subscription begins November 9

Gland Pharma, promoted by Fosun Singapore and Shanghai Fosun Pharma, is set to launch its maiden public offer on November 9. The company, in consultation with merchant bankers, has fixed the public issue price band at Rs 1,490-1,500 per share.

The issue, which will close on November 11, will be open for a day for anchor investors on November 6.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of 3,48,63,635 equity shares by promoter and other selling shareholders.

The offer for sale comprises a 1,93,68,686 shares by promoter Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte, and 1,00,47,435 equity shares by Gland Celsus Bio Chemicals, 35,73,014 shares by Empower Discretionary Trust and 18,74,500 by Nilay Discretionary Trust.

On July 11, 2020, Moneycontrol was the first to report that Gland Pharma had filed its draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for the proposed IPO.

As per the Sebi filing, promoter Fosun Singapore held 11,46,62,620 equity shares (including 10 equity shares each held by Fosun Industrial, Ample Up, Regal Gesture and Lustrous Star for the benefit of Fosun Singapore), which aggregated to 74 percent of the pre-offer, paid-up equity capital of the company.

Among other shareholders, Gland Celsus holds 12.97 percent stake in the company, Empower Trust 5.08 percent and Nilay Trust 2.42 percent.

Gland Pharma aims to raise Rs 6,479.54 crore via public issue, at the higher price band.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for funding incremental working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes, while the company will not receive any money from offer for sale portion.

One can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples of 10 shares thereafter.

This is the 13th IPO in 2020 after SBI Card, Rossari Biotech, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Route Mobile, Happiest Minds Technologies, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals, Computer Age Management Services, Angel Broking, UTI Asset Management Company and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders among others. but no pharma company has listed on the Indian bourses this year.

The last IPO by an Indian drugmaker—Eris Lifesciences— was more than three years ago in June 2017.

Gland Pharma sells products primarily under a business to business (B2B) model in over 60 countries as of March 2020, including the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, India and the rest of the world.

After establishing in Hyderabad in 1978, it has expanded from liquid parenterals to cover other elements of the injectables value chain, including contract development, own development, dossier preparation and filing, technology transfer and manufacturing across a range of delivery systems.

As of March 2020, the company along with its partners had 265 ANDA filings in the United States, of which 204 were approved and 61 were pending approval. The 265 ANDA filings comprised 189 ANDA filings for sterile injectables, 50 for oncology and 26 for ophthalmics related products.

Out of these 265 ANDA filings, 100 represent ANDAs owned by Gland, of which 63 ANDA filings are approved and 37 are pending approval.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Haitong Securities India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India are the book running lead managers to the issue.