Gland Pharma IPO allotment status to be finalised soon: Here is how to check

China's Fosun Pharma-backed Gland Pharma is expected to finalise the basis of allotment for its Rs 6,480-crore public issue on November 17, as per the IPO schedule available in its prospectus.

After the finalisation of basis of allotment, initiation of refunds (if any, for anchor investors) as well as unblocking of funds from ASBA account will take place around November 18, and shares will get credited to eligible investors around November 19.

The equity shares will get listed on bourses on November 20.

Investors can check their allotment status in few easy steps on the website of registrar appointed for IPO.

The registrar provides three options for checking allotment status. That means investor can check the allotment status either through PAN Number, Application Number or DP/Client ID.

Investor should select company name - Gland Pharma - and then accordingly should enter either PAN Number, Application Number or DP/Client ID.

Investors can also check the IPO allotment or application status on the BSE website. Just he/she has to complete following five easy steps:

1) Check box "Equity" in the issue type2) Select Issue Name "Gland Pharma"3) Enter the application number4) Enter PAN

5) Click the "Search" button.

Once the abovementioned information provided by investors is correct, they will see the application status. Investors can see the number of shares subscribed to during the IPO and the shares alloted on the page.

The IPO of Gland Pharma witnessed tepid response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 2.06 times largely due to qualified institutional buyers whose reserved portion saw 6.4 times subscription, while retail investors portion was subscribed 24 percent and that of non-institutional investors 51 percent.

The public issue had comprised a fresh issue of Rs 1,250 crore and an offer for sale of over 3.48 crore shares by promoter and other selling shareholders.

The net proceeds from its fresh issue will be utilised towards funding incremental working capital requirements, funding capital expenditure requirements and general corporate purposes.