App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Garden Reach Shipbuilders to focus on repairs & lowering material costs to boost margin

The Kolkata-based shipbuilder that builds warships and patrol vessels for Indian Navy and Coast Guard will be launching its IPO on September 24 at price band of Rs 115- 118 per equity share

Viswanath Pilla @viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Viswanath Pilla
Moneycontrol News

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), the defence public sector undertaking selling shares as part of its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), on Wednesday said it is focusing on garnering more repairs and retrofit works and lowering material costs to boost margin.

Margin in ship repair-cum-retrofit segment is around 25-27 percent.

The management said it is looking at cost savings in material procurement as materials constitute about 80 percent of a shipbuilder's costs, in addition to strengthening its R&D and expanding capacity at Rajabagan Dockyard in Kolkata, which currently serves small and medium vessels.

“The Indian Naval fleet is aging and needs repairs and retrofitting. In addition to congestion at naval dockyards in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, they have to service an ever expanding fleet. So, we are negotiating with the Navy on securing annual maintenance contracts (AMC) and retrofitting works,” said VK Saxena, Chairman and Managing Director, GRSE.

related news

As on today, contribution from repairs business is minuscule for GRSE. On the other hand, the ship repair business constitutes 26 percent of peer Cochin Shipyard's revenue.

GRSE has an order book of Rs 20,313.6 crore, much of it is from the Defence Ministry on a nomination basis, under fixed price contracts with a profit margin window of 7.5 percent.

That margin can get further squeezed in cases of cost overruns, delays in delivery or failures to meet contract specifications.

The Kolkata-based shipbuilder that builds warships and patrol vessels for Indian Navy and Coast Guard will be launching its IPO on September 24 at price band of Rs 115-Rs 118 per equity share. The IPO is part of the government's disinvestment programme, which involves dilution of 25 percent stake to raise Rs 335-345 crore. The issue will end on September 19.

GRSE posted a revenue of Rs 1,346.5 crore in FY18, with an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) margin of 10.8 percent. While its peer Cochin Shipyard has an EBITDA of 17.5 percent, which was largely due to a better mix of shipbuilding and repair-cum-retrofit business.

Of the Rs 20,313.6 crore in orders, the three P17A-class frigates order itself is worth Rs 19,300 crore. The delivery of the first P17A-class frigate is expected to be rolled out on April 2023 and the final one in April 2025.

To usher competition and diversity, the government is awarding contracts related to defence manufacturing by calling tenders, sparking bitter competition among public sector and private shipbuilders.

GRSE emerged as the lowest bidder, or L1, in two major defence orders worth Rs 6,000 crore for building 4 survey vessels and 8 anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASWSWC).

Moneycontrol has learned that GRSE was aggressive in its bids. The contracts are expected to be signed by December, the delivery for which is expected take between 2 and 7 years.

The management expects orders worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore from the Indian Navy through a nomination basis and competitive bidding in the next 9 years.

Both Indian Navy and Coast Guard are expected to grow their fleet to about 200 vessels by 2027 as India enhances its role in protecting maritime assets and secures shipping lines in the Indian Ocean as a rising regional power.

Currently, the Indian naval fleet includes 135-140 ships and submarines, while the Coast Guard fleet consist of 120 vessels.
First Published on Sep 12, 2018 07:04 pm

tags #Business #Companies #IPO #IPO - Upcoming Issues

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.