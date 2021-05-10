FY22 fund-raising outlook | Expect 35 not 70 SMEs to get listed due to uncertain conditions

The digital-first small finance bank is planning to mop up Rs 1,330 crore. (Representative image)

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of the Indian economy as they contribute 30 percent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) and are the second-largest contributor to employment after the agriculture sector. They also constitute a major part of the industrial activity, export and generate employment across urban, semi-urban and rural areas, which creates inclusive growth.

The second coronavirus wave has created the largest public health crisis in the country, which has forced state governments to impose lockdowns. This has affected both large and small businesses. However, the impact on SMEs is severe, particularly because of the higher levels of vulnerability and lower resilience in comparison to larger firms. This will result in a deterioration of the SMEs' balance sheet and put a significant share of jobs and debt at risk. Therefore, the sheer magnitude of crisis and distress among the SMEs requires an innovative approach, whereby the liquidity needs to be injected, both through debt and equity participation.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken proactive steps and announced a sleuth of measures to inject liquidity into the system. The decisions for allocating Rs 50,000 crore for the healthcare industry involved in manufacturing COVID related medicines and infrastructures, allowing a one-time restructuring of loans of retail borrowers and small business up to Rs 25 crore and classifying loans to MFI by small banks as priority sector lending are going to help the SME business in a big way.

To bring sustainable growth in SMEs and reduce the overdependence on debt financing, equity injection is the need of the hour. Equity funding through the stock exchange platform will help the company's growth in regulated and transparent manner. It will further help in creating a healthier balance sheet, increase the visibility of the company, give credibility to the promoters and unlock the valuation of the company.

The stock exchanges launched the SME platform in 2012 to help the SMEs raise equity funds in a cost-effective manner under relaxed eligibility criteria and post-listing compliances. The eligibility criteria have been amended time-to-time depending on the prevailing situation so as to help more and more SMEs access the capital market for raising funds.

Last year, the BSE relaxed the eligibility criteria on the SME platform by bringing down the requirement of net-tangible assets from Rs 3 crore to Rs 1.5 crore and the requirement of two years profit out of three years to operating profit in any one year out of three years. Exchanges have also reduced their listing fee by 25 percent. Over the years, exchanges have organised more than 3,000 seminars across the country to create awareness among SME promoters about equity funding through SME platform of the exchanges.

Since last year, exchanges have also started an awareness programme through a series of webinars and almost 200 such webinars have been conducted with the help of various industrial and professional associations. Till now 555 SMEs got listed on the SME platform of the exchanges and they have raised Rs 6,825 crore. The total market capitalisations of these listed entities are Rs 40,095 crore and they represent 17 sectors. Since April 2020, 26 SMEs got listed and they have raised Rs 257 crore.

In the second half of the last financial year, most SMEs have shown robust performance and were eager to go for listing. However, due to the surge in COVID cases, everything has come to a standstill. The documentation and processes has slowed down.

We were expecting 70 SMEs to get listed but due to prevalent conditions and uncertain future, we expect to get 35 SMEs on board. There is also an urgent need to channelise equity funds in SMEs through the SME platform by creating AIFs (Alternative Investment Funds) and incentivise them by giving tax benefits. This will help in bringing a lot of SMEs on the SME platform and further help in wealth creation and reducing the burden on the balance sheet of banks and NBFCs.

