Fusion Micro Finance unlikely to cheer investors on debut

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 09:56 PM IST

In the grey market, shares of the company are quoted at a tiny premium of 2-3 percent, indicating listing at par or at a discount.

Fusion Micro Finance provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India.

Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Fusion Micro Finance is unlikely to gladden investors on its stock market debut on November 15 despite positive market conditions. This is due to the muted subscription witnessed by its initial public offering (IPO) and higher risks faced by the microfinance sector amid elevated inflation.

Even in the grey market, the scrip doesn't enjoy any healthy premium. Currently, the company’s shares are trading at a 2-3 percent premium over its final issue price of Rs 368 per share, analysts say. The grey market is an unofficial platform for trading in IPO shares, and generally, investors look to this space to get a hint of the upcoming stock listing.

Exchanges said effective November 15, the equity shares of Fusion Micro Finance will be listed and admitted to dealings on the bourses in the list of 'B' Group of securities, BSE said.

"Despite positive sentiments in the broader market, Fusion Micro Finance’s offer failed to garner investor interest for subscribing to the IPO, which could be the reason for subdued interest in the grey market," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP Research at Mehta Equities, said.

The weak response from investors, followed by underperformance and high challenges in the listed small NBFC space and no wow factor in its business model may result in listing at par or discounted price, Tapse added.