Fusion Micro Finance raises Rs 331 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Fusion Micro Finance on November 1 mobilised Rs 331.2 crore through anchor book ahead of its IPO launch. As many as 17 investors participated in the anchor book.

The offer will open for subscription on November 2 and the closing date would be November 4.

"The IPO committee of the company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 89.99 lakh equity shares to anchor investors," Fusion said in a BSE filing.

Anchor investors will get shares at the upper end of the price band of Rs 350-368 per share.

Nomura Trust, ICICI Prudential, Nippon Life, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Edelweiss, Winro Commerical and BNP Paribas Arbitrage are among the list of anchor investors.

"Out of the total allocation, 42.97 lakh shares or 48 percent of anchor book were allocated to 5 domestic mutual funds through a total of 8 schemes," the company said.

Incorporated in 2010, Fusion Micro Finance provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India. It had a total AUM (assets under management) at Rs 7,389 crore as of June FY23, increasing from Rs 6,786 crore as of March FY22.

The company is planning to garner Rs 1,106 crore via the public offer, which comprises fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 1.36 crore shares by promoters and investors. The fresh funds will be utilised for augmenting the capital base.