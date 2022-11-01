Fusion Micro Finance IPO to open on November 2 | 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue

live bse live

Microfinance lender Fusion Micro Finance would be the second initial public offering (IPO) opening for subscription this week, after DCX Systems.

Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing to the public issue:

1) IPO dates

The offer will open for bidding on November 2, and the closing date would be November 4. On November 1, the company will announce the amount mopped up via anchor book that is open for a day.

2) Price band

The price band for the public issue has been fixed at Rs 350-368 per share. The face value of the equity share is Rs 10 each.

3) Public issue size

The company will raise Rs 1,106 crore through its maiden public offer, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 600 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.36 crore shares by the promoters and investors.

Promoters Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment, and Creation Investments Fusion LLC will offload 35.5 lakh equity shares via the OFS. And investors Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Cooperative Society U A, and Global Impact Funds SCA SICAR will sell 66.06 lakh shares and 35.39 lakh shares via the OFS, respectively.

4) Objectives of issue

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised by the company for augmenting its capital base, while the OFS money will go to the selling shareholders.

5) Lot size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 shares and in multiples of 40 shares thereafter. With this, retail investors can make a minimum investment of Rs 14,720 per lot. At the maximum, they can buy shares worth Rs 1,91,360 for 13 lots.

Half of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors, and the balance 35 percent for retail investors.

6) Company profile

Incorporate in 2010, Fusion Micro Finance provides financial services to unserved and underserved women in rural and peri-rural areas across India. As of June 2022, it had total assets under management (AUM) of Rs 7,389 crore, up from Rs 6,786 crore as of March 2022.

The microfinance lender had 29 lakh active borrowers as of June 2022, who were served through a network of 966 branches and 9,262 permanent employees spread across 377 districts in 19 states and Union Territories of India.

The company claimed that it has been able to maintain low levels of AUM concentration per state despite the growth over the years. As of June 2022, the single state contribution to total AUM was not more than 20 percent, and its proportion of AUM in the five largest states (including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh) further reduced from 94.61 percent (or Rs 612.49 crore) of total AUM as of March 2016 to 66.12 percent (or Rs 4,885.42 crore) of total AUM as of June 2022.

Fusion Micro Finance gets maximum business from rural areas, with the share of AUM from customers in rural areas being 91.37 percent of the total, as of June 2022.

Its focus customer segment is women in rural areas with an annual household income of up to Rs 3 lakh. It runs the business on a joint liability group-lending model, wherein a small number of women form a group (typically comprising five to seven members) and guarantee one another's loans.

7) Financials

The micro finance lender had recorded profit of Rs 21.75 crore for financial year ended March FY22, down from Rs 43.94 crore in the previous year, impacted by higher impairment on financial instruments.

The net interest margin (NIM) also declined to 8.39 percent from 9.22 percent, but net interest income (NII) jumped to Rs 560.6 crore from Rs 430.8 crore earlier.

Pre-provision operating profit climbed to Rs 393 crore in FY22, against Rs 277.5 crore in the previous financial year.

On quarterly basis, the company reported a massive 17 times year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit at Rs 75.1 crore for Q1 FY23, led by higher other income and lower impairment on financial instruments.

NII jumped 48 percent to Rs 185 crore and pre-provision operating profit grew by 61 percent to Rs 120.2 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Disbursements for FY22 at Rs 6,180 crore increased by 66 percent over the previous year, and the same in Q1 FY23 rose by 160 percent to Rs 1,983 crore YoY.

The company has improved its asset quality with gross non-performing assets (NPA) falling sharply to 3.67 percent in Q1 FY23, from 5.71 percent on sequential basis. Net NPA also fell significantly to 1.35 percent, from 1.64 percent in the same period.

8) Promoters and Management

The promoters of Fusion Micro Finance are Devesh Sachdev, Creation Investments Fusion LLC, Creation Investments Fusion II LLC and Honey Rose Investment. Their shareholding in the company as of now stands at 85.21 percent.

Devesh Sachdev with 26 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Ratna Dharashree Vishwanathan, Namrata Kaul, and Pankaj Vaish are independent directors on the board, while Narendra Ostawal, and Kenneth Dan Vander Weele are Nominee Directors.

The company is also backed by investors Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Cooperative Society U A, and Global Impact Funds, SCA, SICAR, which held more than 13 percent stake in it.

Gaurav Maheshwari is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company and is a chartered accountant, while Deepak Madaan is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

9) IPO share allotment and listing dates

The company will finalise share allotment by November 10. The refunds will be credited to the bank accounts of unsuccessful investors by November 11, and the shares will be credited to demat accounts of eligible investors by November 14.

Fusion Micro Finance will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on October 15.

The book running lead managers to the issue are ICICI Securities, CLSA India, IIFL Securities, and JM Financial, while Link Intime India is the registrar.

10) Risks and concerns

Here are some risks and concerns highlighted by Reliance Securities and ICICI Direct:

a) Increase in NPAs may adversely affect business and earnings.

b) Substantial collections and disbursements in cash expose the company to operational risks.

c) Downgrade of credit ratings may constrain access to capital and debt markets.

d) Volatility in interest rates could affect the NII and NIM.

e) Competition from other MFIs, banks and financial institutions can be matters of concern.