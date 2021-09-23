business Freshworks IPO creates 500 crorepatis in India: CEO Girish Mathrubootham Freshworks has raised far less capital than many of its consumer peers and is profitable, all of which elude many other larger Indian startups. At the proposed $10 billion valuation, it will be a coming of age for India-centric enterprise software. Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth after Freshworks opened with a 21 percent pop on its trading debut. He spoke about what the IPO means for other Indian startups, the Saas community and also shared a favourite Rajinikanth dialogue to capture the emotions