English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

    Four companies receive Sebi approval for initial public offerings

    These companies have received their respective observation letters from Sebi, according to an update on the regulator's website as on October 14.

    PTI
    October 18, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST
    IPO

    IPO

    Markets regulator Sebi has given its nod for the proposed initial public offerings of four companies -- BIBA Fashions Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd, Plaza Wires Ltd and Hemani Industries Ltd.

    These companies have received their respective observation letters from Sebi, according to an update on the regulator's website as on October 14.

    In Sebi's parlance, issuance of the observation letter implies the go-ahead from the regulator for the proposed IPO. Ethnic wear fashion label Biba Fashion, which is backed by Warburg Pincus and Faering Capital, had filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for an IPO in April.

    The proposed IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 90 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.77 crore equity shares by the promoter and existing investors, as per the draft papers.

    In June, Rustomjee group company Keystone Realtors has filed the preliminary papers to raise Rs 850 crore through an IPO. It consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 700 crore and an OFS worth Rs 150 crore by promoters, according to the DRHP.

    Close

    Related stories

    Agrochemical manufacturer Hemani Industries Ltd filed the DRHP to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial share sale in March. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 500 crore and an OFS of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,500 crore by its promoters.

    In May, Plaza Wires filed the DRHP for the share sale involving a fresh issue of 1,64,52,000 equity shares. The Delhi-based company is into the business of manufacturing, marketing and selling of wires, aluminium cables and fast moving electrical goods.
    PTI
    Tags: #IPO #IPO - News #SEBI
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 08:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.