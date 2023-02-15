 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics kickstarts IPO prep to raise Rs 2,000 crore

Ashwin Mohan
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:44 PM IST

The promoter group holds 57.68 percent stake while the bloc of private equity investors holds 31.52 percent in SRL Diagnostics. The investors include the likes of NY Jacob Ballas and the World Bank's development finance arm IFC.

SRL Diagnostics, a subsidiary of listed parent Fortis Healthcare which is backed by Malaysia's IHH, and its private equity investors, have initiated preliminary discussions with investment bankers to rope in advisors as the firm is evaluating an IPO via which it may look to raise around Rs 2,000 crore, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

According to its website, SRL Diagnostics is India's largest chain of diagnostic laboratories by geographic presence and the only lab in India with a pan-India presence. Additionally, it is the second largest diagnostics chain in India in terms of revenue after Dr Lal Pathlabs.

"A clutch of investment banks have made pitches for the SRL Diagnostics IPO mandate. A call is likely to be taken soon regarding the selected bankers," said one of the persons above.

A second person told Moneycontrol that the proposed listing was likely to mainly consist of an OFS or offer for sale component. No final call had been taken on the size of the IPO and the timing, but according to early indications, the plan is to mop up around Rs 2,000 crore, he added.