 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics may tap Kotak, I-Sec and Morgan Stanley for IPO launch

Ashwin Mohan
Apr 13, 2023 / 06:19 PM IST

The promoter group holds 57.68 percent stake while the bloc of private equity investors holds 31.52 percent in SRL Diagnostics. The investors include the likes of NY Jacob Ballas and the World Bank's development finance arm IFC

No final call had been taken on the size of the IPO and the timing, but according to early indications, the plan is to mop up around Rs 2,000 crore, the report had elaborated.

SRL Diagnostics, a subsidiary of listed parent Fortis Healthcare which is backed by Malaysia's IHH and its private equity investors, are in advanced discussions with Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Morgan Stanley to shortlist the three as advisors for the diagnostic firm's proposed initial public offer, multiple industry sources in the know told Moneycontrol.

On February 15, Moneycontrol was the first to report that SRL Diagnostics had initiated discussions with investment banks to prepare for a listing.

" Post the pitches, SRL Diagnostics and its investors Jacob Ballas and IFC are in advanced discussions with Kotak Mahindra Capital, ICICI Securities and Morgan Stanley. These three i-banks are likely to come on board for the IPO," one of the persons cited above said.

Two other persons confirmed the names of the above i-banks as front-runners for the deal.