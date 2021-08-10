MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessIPO

Food and beverage major Keventer Agro files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi, Aug 10 Food and beverage major Keventer Agro has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initia..

PTI
August 10, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST

Food and beverage major Keventer Agro has filed draft papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer of sale of 1,07,67,664 equity shares by Mandala Swede SPV, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company, in its draft papers, said that the (OFS) includes "1.53 crore compulsory convertible preference shares, which will be converted up to a maximum of 91.51 lakh shares prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the RoC, solely for the purpose of the offer".

Proceeds of the fresh issuance will be used to retire debt and to fund incremental capital expenditure requirements of the company.

The Kolkata-headquartered firm is a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company with interests in packaged, dairy and fresh food products. The company's range of products span across various brands and categories with more than 90 stock keeping units (SKUs) as of March 2021, and a presence across the value chain in fresh, frozen and ambient long shelf life food product categories.

Close

Related stories

To Know All IPO Related News, Click Here

Keventer is also the franchisee for Parle Fruity, Appy and FIZZ in the eastern region. The company is a strong player in the region with milk, ice cream and frozen products. Keventer Agro is the flagship enterprise of Keventer Group which has diverse interests in food and beverage, hospitality, realty, infrastructure and exports.

As of March 2021, the company's total income was at Rs 836.02 crore compared to Rs 958.25 crore in the preceding fiscal. Its net loss for the period under review stood at Rs 76.17 crore against a profit of Rs 3.41 crore in the previous year.

Earlier, the company's board had cleared a proposal to raise Rs 800 crore from IPO.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers for the issue.
PTI
Tags: #IPO - News #Keventer Agro
first published: Aug 10, 2021 02:24 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.