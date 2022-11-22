 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five Star Finance eyes Rs 7,000 crore in assets under management by FY23-end

Priyanka Iyer & Nikhil Patwardhan
Nov 22, 2022 / 08:42 AM IST

The management of Five Star Finance said that the company will continue investing in growing its branch network and adding technological capabilities.

Thirty-eight years after its inception, Five Star Finance listed on the stock exchanges on Monday, November 21, albeit at a discount of 5 percent to its issue price of Rs 474 per share.

A traditional non-banking financial company (NBFC) offering secured loans to small and medium businesses, Five Star Finance was backed by marquee venture capital firms including Sequoia Capital and Matrix Partners, private equity firms Norwest and TPG, all of whom exited through the initial public offering (IPO).

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the company’s chief executive officer Rangarajan Krishnan and chief financial officer Srikanth Gopalakrishnan said they remain confident of the NBFCs growth prospects despite the threat of a global recession and high-interest rate fears.

Krishnan detailed the company’s growth levers, which include expanding its branch network, increasing the ticket size of loans offered and strengthening its technological capabilities.

By the end of FY23, the company’s assets under management (AUM) are expected to grow to Rs 7,000 crore from Rs 5,300 crore at the end of the quarter ended June 30, 2022, said Gopalakrishnan.

Five Star Business Finance recorded a profit of Rs 453.5 crore for the financial year ended March 2022, up from Rs 359 crore in previous year and Rs 262 crore in FY20. As of 30 June, 2022, the company’s gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio was at 1.12 percent while the net NPA ratio was at 0.68 percent.