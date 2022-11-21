Five Star Business Finance shares perform better with 3% closing gains on debut

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Five Star Business Finance shares listed at a discount as per analysts' expectations but later performed better to close with 3 percent gains on November 21 amid weak market conditions.

The stock opened the day at Rs 468.80, down 1 percent compared to issue price of Rs 474, and corrected up to Rs 448.20, which was close to its lower end of IPO price band. But it gained strength after initial one-and-half-hour of weakness and climbed up to Rs 543.60, up nearly 15 percent over issue price.

Gradually post noon trade, the stock started losing some gains and finally settled with 3.4 percent upside at Rs 490 on the NSE.

The non-banking finance company traded with volume of 1.39 crore equity shares on the NSE and 6.39 lakh shares on the BSE.

Incorporated in 1984, Five Star Business Finance provides secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals.

The company has managed to raise around Rs 1,590 crore via the public issue, against its actual size of Rs 1,960 crore. That means it reduced its issue size by around Rs 370 crore due to muted response from investors as the offer was subscribed only 70 percent. It was a complete offer for sale.

The price band for the offer was Rs 450-Rs 474 per share.